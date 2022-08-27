Onam 2022: What to expect when travelling to Kerala during this festival

Onam 2022: Onam is the popular harvest festival that celebrates the return of the legendary demon King Mahabali to this realm. This year's ten-day festival begins on August 30. The festival is an amalgamation of celebrations that spans 10 days and this year, it will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops. This unique festival which originates from 'God's own country' is celebrated across the nation, and even abroad.

After two years of low-key affairs due to the pandemic, Kerala Tourism is ready to revive the lively grand celebrations this year with carnivals, arts, and art forms, as well as a display of the festival's rich and old customs.

This year the Kerela government is giving visitors the opportunity to participate in Onam celebrations in rural areas as well. Onam Sadya can also be celebrated at neighbourhood homes. Kerala Tourism is organizing a wide range of Onam celebration programmes in all the district centres. The Onam procession will be revived in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram as a grandiose festival with the champions boat league as well. The champions boat league was announced by Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riaz.

The formation of Pookalam - an intricate and colourful arrangement of flowers laid on the floor - on Atham - the first day of festivity - is just one example of how larger-than-life Onam's traditional customs, followed in every nook and corner of Kerala, can be. With every day that passes, the atmosphere is filled with contagious enthusiasm, a riot of colours, Pookalam competitions, dances, regional theatre, and music.

