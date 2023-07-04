Rainy Day Bliss: Unwind And Savor The Season With These Tempting Monsoon Drinks Recipes

As we gear up for the arrival of the monsoon season, there's no greater joy than finding solace in your cozy nook, relishing a steaming cup of delectable drink while witnessing the rainfall through your window. Indulging in warm milk on a chilly evening during the monsoons feels like a warm embrace from a loving mother.

Its warmth, contentment, charm, and heartening nature are truly unparalleled. There's something magical about snuggling up under a blanket and savoring a glass of robust kadak chai or rich hot chocolate. They remain timeless classics, perfect for satiating your thirst during the monsoons.

However, why not embark on an adventurous journey and try something new this time?



For all you milk enthusiasts out there, as well as those open to embracing the wonders of milk, we have got you cover. Two talented creators from Moj, have graciously shared their tantalizing monsoon-inspired beverage recipes for you to explore. Ria's delightful Badami Haalu is a decadent indulgence worth savoring, while Jyoti's Golden Latte offers an exquisite and heavenly aromatic experience capable of infusing vibrancy into even the gloomiest of monsoon days.

The recipes are as follows:

Badami Haalu

This is a soothing milk drink made with ground almond paste and saffron strands. It is as dreamy looking as it is delicious. Thsi tasty recipe is ahred by Moj creator Ria Arora. This traditional drink works wonderfully to cure dry cough and helps to heal boils in the mouth or throat.

Ingredients:

• 5 cups full cream milk

• ½ cup almonds

• A few strands of saffron

• 6 dates, pureed

• ½ tsp green cardamom powder

For the garnish:

• 1 tsp edible rose petals, dried

• 1 tbsp slivered almonds

• A few strands of saffron, steeped in 1 tbsp. of lukewarm milk

Method:

• Soak the almonds for at least 2 hours in enough water.

• Peel and grind them with a little milk into a very smooth paste.

• In a small glass bowl of lukewarm milk, steep the saffron strands to extract maximum flavor and color.

• Bring milk to a boil, in a heavy-bottomed, non-stick pan.

• Add the almond paste. Simmer and stir continuously for 10 minutes. Now add the steeped saffron strands and puree of dates.

• For another 5 minutes, simmer, stir, and add the green cardamom powder.

• Mix and bring it to a gentle boil and turn off the flame.

• Serve it hot garnished with slivered almonds, steeped saffron strands, and edible and dried rose petals.

Golden Latte

This is an exquisite and aromatic beverage that brings a burst of warmth and flavor to gloomy days. This recipe is shared by Moj creator Jyoti. This delightful drink, infused with golden turmeric and fragrant spices, is a true treat for the senses.

Ingredients:

• Milk: 250ml

• Turmeric: 2 pinches

• Black Pepper: ½ teaspoon

• Jaggery as needed.

Method:

• In a saucepan take 1 cup of milk

• Add 2 pinches of turmeric and ½ tsp of crushed pepper.

• Whisk and mix well making sure everything is well combined.

• Bring the milk to a boil and finally add brown sugar or honey ½ tsp (if needed).

• Filter and serve hot.

Pro Tips

1. Always use organic turmeric powder to avoid ingesting adulterated ones.

2. Use pepper and turmeric together for better absorption of curcumin in the body. The best way is to have a Golden latte as a bedtime snack.