Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shubh muhurat, puja timings for tying rakhi to your brother!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on August 22. The much-awaited festival dedicated to all brothers and sisters is widely celebrated in India. 

Making it more auspicious, Rakhi is tied on the wrist of the brothers on special Shubh Muhurat timing by sisters. 

Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi:

Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:15 AM to 05:31 PM
Duration - 11 Hours 16 Mins

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 01:42 PM to 04:18 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 06:15 AM
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 02:19 AM to 03:27 AM
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 03:27 AM to 05:19 AM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:00 PM on Aug 21, 2021
Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:31 PM on Aug 22, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Raksha Bandhan Puja Rituals 2021:

Sisters need to prepare the Rakhi ki thaali. You need a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets and the Rakhi.

Pray with your entire family. Offer a small pooja at your house’s temple.

After offering puja to God. Place a small wooden platform on the floor and put rangoli on all four sides. Make your brother sit on the platform.

Both of you must then pray for each other’s well being and long life.

Apply a tilak with the kumkum on your brother’s forehead.

Then tie the Rakhi around his right wrist.

Wave the arti place in a circular pattern in front of him.

Put the akshat on his head.

Offer the sweet to your brother.

Humbly accept the gift that he has bought for you.

The pattern of performing the ritual may vary from region-to-region, but the principles remain the same.

Enjoy the beautiful estival to celebrate your bond with your sibling.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters!

 

