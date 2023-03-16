Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and 9 Auspicious Colours To Don Till Ram Navami

Chaitra Navratri is a popular Hindu festival, especially in Northern India, which starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in the month of March or April. The first month of the Hindu lunar calendar is known as Chaitra and therefore the Navratri this time is known as Chaitra Navratri. The Goddess Durga and her different avatars are worshipped during this festival. The birthday of Lord Rama which falls on the ninth day during Navratri is known as Rama Navami. This year, there is confusion regarding the date of Chaitra Navratri - some claim it will start on March 21, while others say it's March 22. Let's find out the date when Chaitra Navratri will begin this year and also about the nine days of puja and the auspicious colour to don on each of the nine days.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date And Time

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day-long festival and will begin on March 2022, 2023. The confusion regarding the date is because Chaitra month's Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 pm on March 21. Here's the muhurat as per Drik Panchang:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 07:32 AM

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 PM on Mar 21, 2023

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:20 PM on Mar 22, 2023

Meena Lagna Begins - 06:23 AM on Mar 22, 2023

Meena Lagna Ends - 07:32 AM on Mar 22, 2023



Chaitra Navratri 2023: 9 Colours of 9 Days

March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Royal Blue

Royal Blue is a vivid shade of colour blue and represents richness and tranquillity.

March 23 - Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow

Yellow is a warm colour that keeps the person cheerful all day. It's associated with optimism and joy.

March 24 - Chandraghanta Puja, Green

Green stands for tranquillity; it also represents new beginnings in life.

March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey

Grey stands for balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

March 26 - Skandamata Puja, Orange

Orange is full of positive energy and keeps a person upbeat.

March 27 - Katyayani Puja, White

White is synonymous with peace, purity and innocence.

March 28 - Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja, Red

Red is the eternal colour of love, passion, vigour and vitality.

March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Sky Blue

The colour of the sky, this shade of blue symbolizes vastness and nature's unbound character.

March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink

Pink symbolizes universal love, affection and harmony.

(Source: Drik Panchang)