Ramadan 2021: Check Sehri and Iftar time in New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur

New Delhi: The auspicious Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun from April 14 in India this year after the moon was sighted on Tuesday night. Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to Hamariweb.com, here are the Ramzan/Ramadan timings in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow:

NEW DELHI TIMINGS:

MUMBAI TIMINGS:

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of the Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

LUCKNOW TIMINGS:

JAIPUR TIMINGS:

All those who are fasting during the daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Thus, people celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!

This year precautions will be in place due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing, wearing of masks and avoiding large gatherings have been advised to stay protected from the deadly novel coronavirus infection.

Ramzan Mubarak to all those celebrating!