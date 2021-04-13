हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hazrat Nizamuddin mosque can be operational during Ramadan: Delhi High Court orders

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday (April 12) allowed the mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin to be made operational for the devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramadan starting from April 14.

(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday (April 12) allowed the mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin to be made operational for the devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramadan starting from April 14.

The offering of prayers at the mosque during Ramadan should be subject to the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with regard to social distancing and other precautions in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases. 

The Centre made the submission before Justice Mukta Gupta during the hearing of a plea by the Waqf Board. The petition filed by the board sought the opening of the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has been locked since March 2020. 

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2021: Foods to avoid dehydration while fasting in Ramadan

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday. This is Delhi’s highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. There are 38,095 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

(With Agency inputs)

