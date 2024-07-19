Rath Yatra 2024: On Niladri Bije And Rasagola Dibasa, Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Heartlfelt Sand Art Creations

New Delhi: The auspicious and much-revered Jagganth Puri Rath Yatra, which is an annual procession, started this year on July 7. Niladri Bije - the concluding day of the festivity holds great significance as it is believed that on this day, the gods return to Lord Jagannath Temple. It is said that the Lord offers Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

What Is Niladri Bije?

On Niladri Bije, the presiding deities of Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra return to the Ratna Bedi. As per the ritual, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi to enter the temple. And that is why Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa are revered by the devotees. It is celebrated on Ashadha Traydashi.

On the special occasion, Bhubaneswar-based noted sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik shared beautiful and heartfelt creations. He wrote: Jai Jagannath Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #NiladriBije & #RasagolaDibasa

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi on the opening of both Ratna Bhandaras and shifting of the valuables to the temporary rooms.

He wrote: Jai Jagannath As both the Bahara and Bhitara Ratna Bhandaras of Shri Jagannath temple have been opened and valuables shifted to the temporary strong rooms, a historic moment for us. Thank you so much our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for keeping the words for opening of #RatnaBhandar

Jai Jagannath

The temple town of Puri in Odisha is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra.

In the most-revered chariot festival of Puri town, the three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are different in size and other details. The chariots are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year.

Jai Jagannatha!