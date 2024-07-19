Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768270
NewsLifestyleCulture
RATH YATRA 2024

Rath Yatra 2024: On Niladri Bije And Rasagola Dibasa, Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Heartlfelt Sand Art Creations

Niladri Bije 2024: The chariots carrying the deities are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rath Yatra 2024: On Niladri Bije And Rasagola Dibasa, Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Heartlfelt Sand Art Creations Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The auspicious and much-revered Jagganth Puri Rath Yatra, which is an annual procession, started this year on July 7. Niladri Bije - the concluding day of the festivity holds great significance as it is believed that on this day, the gods return to Lord Jagannath Temple. It is said that the Lord offers Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi on this day. 

What Is Niladri Bije?

On Niladri Bije, the presiding deities of Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra return to the Ratna Bedi. As per the ritual, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi to enter the temple. And that is why Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa are revered by the devotees. It is celebrated on Ashadha Traydashi.

On the special occasion, Bhubaneswar-based noted sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik shared beautiful and heartfelt creations. He wrote: Jai Jagannath Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #NiladriBije & #RasagolaDibasa 

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi on the opening of both Ratna Bhandaras and shifting of the valuables to the temporary rooms.

He wrote: Jai Jagannath As both the Bahara and Bhitara Ratna Bhandaras of Shri Jagannath temple have been opened and valuables shifted to the temporary strong rooms, a historic moment for us. Thank you so much our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi  ji for keeping the words for opening of #RatnaBhandar 

The temple town of Puri in Odisha is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra.

In the most-revered chariot festival of Puri town, the three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are different in size and other details. The chariots are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year.

Jai Jagannatha!

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India
DNA Video
DNA: Viral Video from Jammu Kashmir on Muharram
DNA Video
DNA: Magic in NEET Exam!
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi angry over new rules in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Who is making Afzal a saint?
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Scam in Kedarnath Dham!
DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar