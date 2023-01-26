Republic Day 2023: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Allu Arjun Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Fans

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Bollywood stars took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their followers. While some chose film songs from their own movies, others opted for the evergreen songs to promote nationalistic fervour.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and posted, " Happy Republic Day to all of you. A day to mark our proud heritage. This year, this day is going to be the most special for me. You`ll soon know why. Jai Hind."

Draped in a green saree and teaming it up with an orange-coloured blouse, Kajol posted a beautiful picture of herself and chose the song 'Des Rangila' from her film 'Fanaa' to play in the background of her video.

A very #HappyRepublicDay to all!

Ananya Panday posted a video featuring the map of India and the national flag.

Bhumi Pednekar dropped a photo on her Instagram story.

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a suggestive picture with the caption, "Ae watan mere watan aabad rahe tu! Wishing everyone a very happy republic day- may we soar higher in strength, love, peace and success... together!" The song 'Ae watan' from the movie 'Raazi' was jointly produced by Dharma Productions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished `Happy Republic Day` in a short and simple way.

Sidharth Malhotra posted a short montage video featuring the epoch moments from the Indian Independence movement.

The 'Sardar Udham' actor Vicky Kaushal posted a video featuring the national flag.

Farhan Akhtar posted a short video featuring the national flag. The theme music of Farhan's directorial 'Lakshya'was playing in the backdrop.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video where he is seen holding the national flag. He chose the song 'Des mere des mere' from the film 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' to complement his post.

Allu Arjun tweeted:

Mohanlal tweeted, "As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all!"

Preity Zinta posted a picture of herself and captioned it, "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind.

Republic Day is one of those red-letter days in India when people across castes, creeds, and religions unite in celebration of brotherhood and bonhomie