Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 timings: All you need to know about Sakat Chauth!

New Delhi: The much-revered day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Sakat Chauth is here. this year it is being marked on January 21. Every lunar month, on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed. However, when the Krishna Paksha falls during the month of Magh, Sakat Chauth is also observed, especially in North India.

WHAT IS SAKAT CHAUTH?

It is believed that on Sakat Chauth, Goddess Sakat is prayed to by the womenfolk who observe fast. They pray for the good health and well-being of their sons. Also, Lord Ganesha is worshipped on Sakat Chauth and it brings happiness and prosperity in the household of those who pray to the lord.

SAKAT CHAUTH PUJA TIMINGS:

Sakat Chauth on Friday, January 21, 2022

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day - 09:00 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:51 AM on Jan 21, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:14 AM on Jan 22, 2022

(as per drikpanchang.com)

The day is also known as Sankat Chauth, Maghi Chauth, Tik-Kuta Chauth and Vakra Tundi Chaturthi.

In Rajasthan, there is a famous temple by the name of Sankat Chauth Mata where the idol of Goddess Sakat resides and blesses her devotees, who pray to her.

WHAT IS LAMBODARA SANKASHTI CHATURTHI?

On every lunar month as per the Hindu calendar, a day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha - that is known as Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankatahara Chaturthi. This day falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. If this Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

On the Sakashta Chaturthi day of each month, the 'Sankashta Ganapathi Pooja' prayer is performed. According to Wikipedia information, there are as many as 13 Vratha Kathas, one for each month and the 13th story is for adhika. For Paushya month, Lambodara Maha Ganapati pooja is performed and the name of the Peeta is Soura Peeta.

LAMBODARA SANKASHTI CHATURTHI PUJA TIMINGS:

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi on Friday, January 21, 2022

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:00 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:51 AM on Jan 21, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:14 AM on Jan 22, 2022

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Lambodara, another name of Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of all obstacles. Therefore, devotees pray to him for his blessings. He is the Lord of wisdom and good fortune. Lord Ganesha puja is performed at first before beginning any new ritual or task as per Hindu mythology.

Sakat Chauth or Sankashti Chaturthi fast is from sunrise to moonrise. Therefore, devotees will open their fast at 9 PM today in New Delhi, and similarly, for other states, it might differ.