Shravan Purnima 2020: Time, date and last Monday of Sawan month

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Sawan or Shravan remains the most awaited for Lod Shiva and Mata Parvati bhakts. The month-long festival is celebrated with full fervour and gusto across the nation. Devotees throng Shiva-Parvati temples in huge numbers from early morning and offer water (jal) or Ganga Jal to the god (Shivalinga).

However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak this year, social distancing has been followed and people are praying to the lord from their homes.

The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

Raksha Bandhan is coinciding with Shravan Purnima - on the last Monday of Sawan making it more auspicious.

Shravan Purnima Vrat 2020 Timings and Muhurat:

August 3, 2020, Monday - Shravana, Shukla Purnima

Shravana Purnima - Begins - 09:28 PM, Aug 02

Shravana Purnima Vrat - Ends - 09:28 PM, Aug 03

(as per drikpanchang.com)

The first Monday of Sawan was on July 6, 2020, and today happens to be the last Monday of Sawan/Shravan month (August 3, 2002). It holds immense significance for the devotees, who observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform the puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down to the almighty.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, devotees observe fasts on Mondays and visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples. Special pujas are also conducted in some temples during Shravan month. Gangajal Abhishekam is performed by various bhakts during this time.

In North India, Shravan or Sawan month comes to an end on August 3 this year. However, in South India, the Sawan calendar differs. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Amavasyant Lunar Calendar is followed. According to which Sawan will end on August 19 as it began on July 21, 2020.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Shravan Purnima!