Pongal 2020

Soundarya Rajinikanth, Samantha Akkineni and other South stars throng Twitter to wish 'Happy Pongal'!

Pongal and Makar Sankranti coincide making it a festive atmosphere in the country. 

Soundarya Rajinikanth, Samantha Akkineni and other South stars throng Twitter to wish 'Happy Pongal'!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Pongal is here and the festive fervour can be seen all around. Also known by the name Thai Pongal, it is the harvest festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev or Sun God. 

In Tamil Nadu, the four-day festival is celebrated as: Day 1 stands for Bhogi Pandigai, Day 2 is Thai Pongal, Day 3 Maattu Pongal, Day 4 is Kaanum Pongal respectively.

Several South stars took to Twitter to wish their fans on Pongal. Check it out: 

Pongal and Makar Sankranti coincide making it a festive atmosphere in the country. Pongal marks the end of the winter solstice. The name Pongal refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest rice, boiled in milk and jaggery. Pongal means to boil or overflow. 

The festive dish is first offered to the gods and goddess, followed by cows and then consumed by the family. 

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Pongal!

 

Pongal 2020PongalPongal celebrationssamantha akkinenisoundarya rajinikanth
