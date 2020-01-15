Soundarya Rajinikanth, Samantha Akkineni and other South stars throng Twitter to wish 'Happy Pongal'!

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Pongal is here and the festive fervour can be seen all around. Also known by the name Thai Pongal, it is the harvest festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev or Sun God.

In Tamil Nadu, the four-day festival is celebrated as: Day 1 stands for Bhogi Pandigai, Day 2 is Thai Pongal, Day 3 Maattu Pongal, Day 4 is Kaanum Pongal respectively.

Several South stars took to Twitter to wish their fans on Pongal. Check it out:

Wishing you all a very happy Pongal .. with my adorable Husband & absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma pic with Thalaivar soon #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/YihFbz65Jj — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 15, 2020

Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranthi!

.. pic.twitter.com/wZKw7rHpEV — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 15, 2020

Happy Pongal / Sankranti to all of you .. god bless you and your families.. cheers and positivity all year round — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 15, 2020

Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti Hoping this season fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/xBdCLI7z52 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2020

A very happy Pongal/ Sankranthi/ lohri/ bihu to you and your families — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2020

May this festival bring in the promise of a good harvest, the sweetness of Pongal, the brightness of the sun and hope and happiness.. Wish you all a very #HappyMakarSankranti and #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/4JkpVpSjcO — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) January 15, 2020

Pongal and Makar Sankranti coincide making it a festive atmosphere in the country. Pongal marks the end of the winter solstice. The name Pongal refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest rice, boiled in milk and jaggery. Pongal means to boil or overflow.

The festive dish is first offered to the gods and goddess, followed by cows and then consumed by the family.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Pongal!