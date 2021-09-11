Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Nuakhai Juhar and Ganesh Chaturthi, shares breathtaking sand art creations - In Pics

New Delhi: On the much-revered festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai Juhar, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his social media handles and shared breathtaking creations. Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 10 and Odisha's major harvest festival, Nuakhai Juhar, is marked on September 11 this year, respectively.

Ganpati festival is a 10-day long affair widely celebrated across the globe. It is one of the major festivals in Maharashtra.

WHAT IS NUAKHAI JUHAR?

Celebrating Odisha's agricultural festival Nuakhai, Sudarsan Pattnaik created breathtaking colourful sand art sculptures. Nuakhai festival marks the start of a new rice season. It is celebrated the day after Ganesh Chaturthi.

Heartiest Greetings on Odisha's one of the Grand festivals, #Nuakhai. May Maa Samaleswari bless for a bountiful harvest this year. #NuakhaiJuhar @arvindpadhee

Nuakhai Juhar is one of the most important festivals of Western Odisha and Simdega in Jharkhand. In coastal areas, its counterpart Nabanna is celebrated.

Pattnaik prayed to Maa Samleshwari on the festival.

In Sambalpur, Odisha the head priest of Samleshwari Temple offers the Nua-Anna or Nabanna to the goddess Samleshwari—the presiding deity of Sambalpur.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2021 SAND ART:

For the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity, Sudarsan Pattnaik used 7000 seashells on the sand for the first time. He also added a message of 'World Peace'.

On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2021 My SandArt installation at Puri beach in Odisha.

First time I have used 7000 Seashells on it , with message "World Peace "

His Ganpati sand art creation was installed at Puri beach in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai Juhar!