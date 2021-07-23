On Niladri Bije, Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art of Lord Jagannath offering Rasagola to Goddess Mahalakshmi is priceless!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Niladri Bije - which marks the concluding day of the most revered Rath Yatra in the temple town of Puri in Odisha, it is believed that Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola to Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Noted Bhubaneswar-based sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik shared visuals of his creative masterpiece sculpted in a beautiful form. He took to Twitter and wrote: On the pious occasion of NiladriBije, Mahaprabhu Jagannath while returning to Ratna Singhasana, offers Rasagola to #MahaLakshmi. My sandart for this unique ritual . #RasagolaDibasa #JaiJagannatha

Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a tribute to the Rath Yatra on Niladri Bije showing Lord Jagannath offering Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi and the day is marked as Rasagola Dibasa.

NILADDRI BIJE 2021:

On Niladri Bije, the presiding deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra return to the Ratna Bedi. As per the ritual, Lord Jagannath offers Rasgulla to Goddess Lakshmi to enter the temple. And that is why Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Dibas or Rasagola Dibasa are revered by the devotees. It is celebrated on Ashadha Traydashi.

The temple town of Puri is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra.

JAGANNATH PURI RATH YATRA 2021:

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, the Jagannath Rath Yatra was organised under strict restrictions, and devotees were not allowed inside the temple premises to avoid the outbreak or virus infection.

The most-revered chariot festival of Puri town, dedicated to Lord Jagannath - The Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced this year amid strict COVID protocol on July 12.

The three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are different in size and other detailing. The chariots are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year.

Jai Jagannath!