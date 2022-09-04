NewsLifestyleCulture
Teachers’ Day 2022: President Murmu to present the National Teachers’ Award to 46 teachers on September 5th

The award ceremony is held annually at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 to recognise the efforts and contributions of teachers to the advancement of the nation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Teachers' Day is observed every year on September 5
  • The National Awards to Teachers 2022 seek to recognise teachers’ unique and significant contributions

Teacher's Day 2022: On September 5, Teacher's Day, or Shishak Parv, President Droupadi Murmu will award National Awards to 46 chosen teachers in an effort to recognise their accomplishments in the field of education. These honorees are from a variety of places, including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Amit Kumar from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog in Himachal Pradesh; Umesh T P from GLPS Amruthapura in Karnataka; Anju Dahiya from Govt S Secondary School Barwasni in Haryana; Vandna Shahi, a principal from BCM School in Punjab; and Kavita Sanghvi, a principal from Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School are among the awardees from the aforementioned (Maharashtra).

Some other teachers who will be awarded by the President of India are Javid Ahmed Rather (Jammu and Kashmir), Mohd Jabir (Ladakh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Gamchi Timre R Marak (Meghalaya), Santosh Nath (Tripura), Meenakshi Goswami (Assam), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Khursheed Ahmad (Uttar Pradesh), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Shipra (Jharkhand), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), Aravindaraja (Puducherry), Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu), Ravi Aruna (Andhra Pradesh).

 

The ceremony will take place in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Additionally, it will be carried live on the Education Ministry's Swayam Prabha and Doordarshan channels. The ministry holds this awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5th each year to recognise the efforts and contributions of teachers to the nation's progress. 

 

The awards are presented to the nation's top educators who have been shortlisted via an open, three-stage online selection process.

