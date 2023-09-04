Teachers' Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Motivational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Every year on September 5th, we celebrate Teacher's Day to honour the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Shikshak Diwas, or Teachers' Day, is celebrated every year across the world. India celebrates Teachers' Day on a different day from the world, which celebrates World Teachers' Day on October 5. To commemorate Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, Indians celebrate Teacher's Day on September 5.

Teachers' Day honours the role models in our lives who have served as teachers. It is an opportunity to express your gratitude for their influence on your life or their significant accomplishments in a sector or community.



Teachers' Day 2023: Date

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year in India.

Teachers' Day: History (Why is Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5?)

In India, the anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth is honoured as Teachers' Day or Shikshak Diwas. Dr. Radhakrishnan served as both the first Vice President and the second President of India. He was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. He was a Bharat Ratna recipient as well as a scholar and philosopher.

A few students asked Dr. Radhakrishnan to let them celebrate his birthday after he was elected President of India in 1962. Dr Radhakrishnan suggested that they celebrate it as Teachers' Day instead. Since then, Teachers' Day has been observed on September 5.

Teachers' Day: Significance

On Teachers' Day, you should thank your teachers for their contributions to your life, remind them of how they encouraged you to achieve in school and show your heartfelt appreciation for all they do.

Dr Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, writer, and statesman. He is remembered as one of the most well-known and influential thinkers of the 20th century in academic circles of the country. Also, he was India's first vice president and the second president of the country.

10 Motivational Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

1. "God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

2. "The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines."

3. "Man is a paradoxical being – the constant glory and scandal of this world."

4. "True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

5. "It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

6. "It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."

7. "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

8. "When we think we know, we cease to learn."

9. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidya is anubhava (experience).

10. "The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

Wishing you all a very Happy Teacher's Day!