Valentine's Day 2021

Valentine's Day 2021: From rose day to kiss day - Full Valentine week calendar

Starting from Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much-awaited Valentine's Day - there is a complete V-Day calendar. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

Valentine&#039;s Day 2021: From rose day to kiss day - Full Valentine week calendar
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when love is what you feel and see everywhere around. Yes, we are talking about Valentine's Day! Red becomes a dominant colour and suddenly mushy romantic tracks rule your mind. Blame it on the Valentine Week, we say. 

The Valentine's Week begins from February 7 to 14th every year, and that's when you see bright red roses almost everywhere. So, all those who have been waiting with bated breath to utter those three magical words to your loved one—here is your time!

Starting from Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much-awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

There are numerous ways to celebrate the special day and ample ideas to make your loved one cherish the moments.

Make each effort count and get going!

 

