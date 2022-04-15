हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pohela Boishakh

WATCH: On Pohela Boishakh, people grace West Bengal streets with dance performances

On Pohela Boishakh 2022, people were seen dancing on the streets of Siliguri, West Bengal to celebrate the Bengali New Year.

WATCH: On Pohela Boishakh, people grace West Bengal streets with dance performances
Pic Credit: ANI File Photo

New Delhi: In West Bengal, people took to the streets to celebrate Pohela Boishakh in large numbers on Thursday (April 15). The festival which marks the Bengali New Year is celebrated on April 14 in Bangladesh and on April 15 in India. 

On this day, Bengalis greet each other with the warm, traditional greeting - "Shubho Noboborsho" which translates to "Happy New Year". Pohela means 'first' in Bengali and 'Boishakh' is the first month of the Bengali calendar. 

On Thursday, ANI shared fascinating visuals of women dressed in red and white sarees in Siliguri, dancing on the streets to welcome the Bengali New Year. They danced joyously as the musicians played and others watched.

Watch the celebrations here:

 

On this day, children take part in performing arts and specifically croon Rabindranath Tagore's songs. People make time to visit each other's homes and spend time with their loved ones.

Women usually dress in red and white sarees and beautiful flower crowns.

Families prepare a traditional dish called panta bhat or poitabhat which is usually paired with a fish curry.

