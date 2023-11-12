When Is Govardhan Puja? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Story Here

In a vibrant celebration of the Hindu festival, Goverdhan Puja unfolds with devotion, marking a significant day in the traditional calendar. Observed on the fourth day of Diwali, Goverdhan Puja holds cultural and religious importance for millions. The festival centers around the worship of Lord Krishna as he lifted the Govardhan mountain to protect the villagers from the wrath of Lord Indra.

As devotees gather in temples and homes, intricate rituals and vibrant decorations symbolize gratitude for the bounties of nature. The essence of Goverdhan Puja lies in fostering a sense of community and environmental consciousness, urging individuals to reflect on their relationship with the earth. But when is Govardhan Puja this year?

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares shubh muhurat and story behind Govardhan puja.

Govardhan Puja

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap shares, Govardhan is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India. According to Hindu calendar month , it falls on the first lunar day of the " Shukla Paksha." It is also the first day according to the Vikram Samvat calendar. This falls after the festival of Deepawali and is also known as the Annakut festival.

Story Behind Govardhan Puja

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap explains that Govardhan Puja is about the event in the life of Lord Krishna . In order to save his village from heavy floods and rain, he held Govardhan Hill on his little finger. All the villagers came under the hill for shade and hence Lord Krishna saved them all. This Puja is done for honouring him.

It represents seeking solace in the Lord during difficult times and the unwavering support that Lord Krishna extends to his followers in their hour of need. The narrative also serves as a warning to honor the natural forces and to never forget that we are reliant on Mother Nature and that we should be thankful for everything that she has given us, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap said.

Govardhan Puja Muhurat:

As per Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Govardhan Puja is performed on the next day of Diwali. But this year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 14.

As per Drik Panchang, the puja timing for the festival will start at 6:43 am and end at 8:52 am on November 14. The Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 9 minutes. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will begin from 2:56 pm on November 13 and end at 2:36 pm on November 14.