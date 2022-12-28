Winter delight: 6 guilt-free snacks you can enjoy during winter

Winter snacks: Now that winter has arrived, it's time to make the most of the weather. We resort to being guilt-free in everything, from cuddling up in blankets to eating delicious dishes. In winter, all you want to do is munch and snack! Even if you ate a big lunch, by 4 or 5 pm you will still be craving a snack. You will find vendors lined up as soon as you leave your house or place of business. They provide a variety of snacks that your taste buds would like during the winter, from chips to popcorn to peanuts.

Problems like a cough, cold, fever, and other illnesses are also brought on by this season. So during the winter, indulge in some guilt-free snacks made with seasonal fruits and vegetables.

1. Gajar ka halwa

Gajar ka halwa is cooked in practically every Indian home during the winter. Experts claim that deep-red Indian winter carrots have the most nutritional content. Gajar ka halwa is a fantastic winter snack to enjoy, but it can be made healthy by using less fat i.e. replacing sugar with jaggery. However, those with diabetes or insulin resistance should avoid it.

2. Matar chaat

Enjoy green pea chaat or even green peas sprinkled with some garlic while they're at their peak this season. This street food-inspired dish is best for those post-lunch cravings which is healthier and very tasty.

3. Chai pakora

It's necessary to have something greasy and crispy throughout the winter. Winter, masala chai, and pakoras all go together. For those who are inexperienced, pakoras are Indian fritters made of flour or lentils that are deep-fried but you can air-fry these tasty treats for a healthy twist. It may or may not contain meat or vegetables.

4. Aloo methi paratha

Methi can be prepared in a variety of ways at home, but aloo methi has to be one of the most well-known and favourite winter foods! A popular lunch choice for all age groups in the winter is aloo methi. It's quick, easy, and delicious as well. The dried methi leaves give the meal its earthy, rustic flavour, which the potato helps to counteract.

5. Makhana (Foxnuts)

Roasted makhanas are amazing for your health as they are vegan-friendly with less fat, and lower calories than popcorn. These nuts are best eaten when roasted and are high in protein, and fibre and low in carbs. And the best part is these can be flavoured and yet are healthy.

6. Gur chana

Chickpeas and jaggery, a form of sugar derived from date palm juice, are the main ingredients in this Indian snack. Gur chana is a delicious and filling food that is a wonderful source of fibre and protein.

Enjoy these combinations this winter while cozying up in a blanket and soaking in the sun.