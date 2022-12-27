Winter superfoods: 5 healthy and interesting ways to include carrots in your winter diet- check health benefits

Benefits of gajar: Among the variety of vegetables that are readily available to us, carrots are one of the healthiest. The reddish-orange veggies are already enriched with beta-carotene, which is essential for good eyesight. Carrots have numerous other health advantages besides just improving eyesight. Since carrots are the ideal superfood you require this winter, you should pay attention to anybody who has been urging you to eat them, from your grandmother to your mother.

There is a reason why this root vegetable is frequently described as the "ultimate winter health food." It is a complete package of flavour with wellness. So either eat it in salads or add it to your meals! In addition, it is a good source of potassium, beta-carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, and antioxidants.

Let's explore the health benefits of carrots in more detail.

1. Helps in losing weight

It is the ideal food for weight loss because it is high in fibre and low in calories. You continue to feel full and are less likely to snack. Additionally, because it is high in fibre, it encourages easy bowel movements, which keeps your metabolism and digestive system in check.

2. Immunity booster

We have realized how crucial it is to have a strong immune system during this pandemic. So, if you want to strengthen your immune system, turn to carrots. It also supports a strong immune system because it is high in vitamin A.

3. Healthy for the heart

Carrots have a lot of fibre. This facilitates the removal of extra LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol. And most heart diseases are significantly increased by high blood cholesterol.

4. Manages blood pressure

The consumption of carrots lowers blood pressure in addition to lowering levels of bad cholesterol. Potassium is abundant in carrots, which helps to calm your arteries and blood vessels. This lowers high blood pressure and improves blood circulation throughout your body.

5. Controls diabetes

The low glycemic index of carrots is a result of its high fibre content and low natural sugar content. Carrots often don't pose a health risk to diabetics and have a pleasant, naturally sweet flavour that some diabetics may miss. Carrots and other high-fibre, low-sugar diets may aid in preventing Type II diabetes.

Yummy ways to add carrots to your winter diet

1. Soups

Grate some carrots and add them to your vegetable stocks or plain soups.

2. Fried rice

By including veggies like corn, carrots, beans, and other ingredients in your bowl of Chinese fried rice, you can raise its fibre content.

3. Pickles

Just pickle your carrots to make them more nutrient-dense. Vegetables' nutritional properties are more easily absorbed by the body when they are pickled or fermented. You might also include pickled carrots in your salads.

4. Cakes

For a lovely dessert over the holiday season, you can incorporate finely chopped carrots into the batter of your muffins, cakes, bread, etc.

5. Dips or chips

Chips made from carrots have a delicious taste and few calories. You may include them in your diet in a healthy way by air frying them. Shredded carrots can also be added to healthy dips carrot raita, carrot hummus etc.

Do you have any other fun ways to eat more carrots? Grab some carrots right away!

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)