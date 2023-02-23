World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Time to Lose 'Shelf-Control!' Check Dates, Timings, Venue

New Delhi World Book Fair 2023: Good news book lovers! The much-awaited World Book Fair 2023 is finally just around the corner and is all set to be held in New Delhi. It's time to make some space on your shelves to welcome new books to your collection! Further, now is the time to meet your favourite author and make your dream come true! The Education Minister of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be inaugurating the New Delhi World Book Fair on February 25, 2023, at 3 pm at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and this year, the Guest of Honour country would be Frace. The New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 will be 9 days long, starting from February 25-March 5 from 11 am-8 pm (daily). This will open gates for all the bibliophiles out there to get their much-awaited books!

About the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023

With India completing its 75 years of Independence, this year the theme of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 would be ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India and its glorious history. Further, the New Delhi World Book Fair will not just stay confined to books, but will also have a lot more to check out. This year, cultural presentations, open mics, performances by the army and police band, talk shows, and folk and cultural performances will also be organised on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

To make the book fair more interactive, there will be interactions with War Heroes, recitals of Shaurya Gathas, Patriotic songs, stories, skits, and a lot more.

Check What’s New at World Book Fair 2023

In a specially designed Pavilion by NID Ahmedabad, an exclusive exhibition of more than 750 titles on Freedom fighters, the national movement of India, in all major Indian languages and English, along with, 100+ publishers on Digital Exhibition of India’s achievements during the last 75 years will be displayed, followed by panel discussions, books, and photo exhibitions.

Pavilions at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023:

Foreign Pavilion

With France been designated as the Guest of Honour at World Book Fair 2023, book lovers will be afforded a unique opportunity to browse and avail several French books and translated works as well as interact with French delegation of over 60 memebrs. These will include writers, publishers, literary agents, cultural representatives along with numerous literary activities at the Foreign Pavilion.

G20 Pavilion

The G20 theme will be integrated with the world book fair and activities such as exhibition of books from G20 member countries will be organised.

NEP Pavilion

An exclusive NEP 2020 Pavilion will be designed by the National Institute of Design across 1000 sq.m., featuring an Ed-Tech zone, an event zone, and a presentation area.

Children's Pavilion

Activities promoting children's literature and reading habits like skits, dramas, street plays, story telling sessions, workshops and panel discussions will be organised in this pavilion.

Corners at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023:

There will be four corners at the World Book Fair 2023:

Author's Corner

YUVA Corner

Child author's Corner

International events corner

New Delhi World Book fair 2023: Dates, Timings, Entry Fees

The New Delhi World Book Fair will be organised at Pragati Maidan from February 25-March 5.

Timings: 11 am - 8 pm (daily)

Entry Fees/Ticket:

Entry fees for New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 will be 'free' for school children, senior citizens, and differently-abled. However, the tickets for New Delhi World Book Fair would cost Rs 10 (for children) and Rs 20 for adults. Visitors can avail tickets online too at itpoonline.gov.in. The entry to the fair would be from Gate no. 4 and 10.