World Laughter Day 2023: Lame Jokes, Wishes, Memes And Quotes To Share To Laugh Your Heart's Content

World Laughter Day: You can feel better right away by laughing heartily. It could be in response to a joke, exciting news, or something else which is just funny. Endorphins, the feel-good chemicals that let you experience pure delight and pleasure, are released when you laugh or giggle. Some of us miss out on experiencing these emotions because of the hectic lives we lead today. Laughing is said to be the best medicine, and there are many ways to incorporate it into your life, like watching comedy television, hanging out with friends, or doing laughter yoga with your friends in the morning.

Laughter has several positive health effects, including reducing stress and boosting the immune system. It may also be used in social settings to add some humour to difficult circumstances. Laughing at someone while insulting or taunting them, however, defeats the point.

Here is a collection of jokes, wishes, and quotes for this special day that will make you and your loved ones go LOL.

World Laughter Day: Jokes to Share

- What did the tree say to the new spring flower? I'm rooting for you.

- Why don't flowers like to ride bicycles? Because they keep losing their petals!

- What did one spring chicken say to the other? You are eggcellent!

- What falls, but never needs a bandage? The rain!

- Husband sent a message to his wife with one spelling mistake. 'I wish you were her.' And now he is in trouble.

- Why do oranges wear sunscreen? So they don't peel.

World Laughter Day: Wishes for everyone

- The best therapy for a happy and healthy life is to laugh…. So laugh every day and laugh on World Laughter Day.

- Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day.

- If you want to stay healthy and happy then all you need is a carefree laugh. Best wishes on World Laughter Day

- No matter how many tensions surround us but we can always keep them at bay by sharing good laughs.

- On the occasion of World Laughter Day, I pray for many more laughs for you to make this life a better one for you.

World Laughter Day: Quote these quotes

- A day without laughter is a day wasted. -Charlie Chaplin

- The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter -Mark Twain

World Laughter Day: Funny Memes

When I go to the bathroom and forget my phone pic.twitter.com/wAOy6t29zl April 28, 2023

Too practical in a math class pic.twitter.com/nbLuXaw6A0 — Funny Memes (@memeadikt) May 3, 2023

When it comes to boosting mood or diverting a train of thoughts that isn't on the right track, laughter is of the biggest value. So push your woes away with a little laughter, and find reasons to laugh just a little more every day!