World Wildlife Day 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation!

New Delhi: On December 20, 2013, at the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), March 3 was proclaimed as World Wildlife Day.

The day is celebrated "as a way to highlight the central role of forests, forest species and ecosystems services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people globally, and particularly of Indigenous and local communities with historic ties to forested and forest-adjacent areas," according to the official website of the World Wildlife Day.

International Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art at the Puri beach in Odisha to raise awareness about the day. His art is in consonance with the theme of the year "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet".

On #WorldWildlifeDay My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message We love our wildlife. pic.twitter.com/YowxSZ31c5 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 3, 2021

Various other people also tweeted about World Wildlife Day.

Wishing everyone Happy World Wildlife Day 2021. May there be more harmony and peace with our neighbors. May we understand that they have right to this world as much as we do. Let's share the space in harmony and respect each other's privacy and right to living pic.twitter.com/G6gmpl26Fl — Ugyen Tshering (@ugyen_t) March 3, 2021

Today is World Wildlife Day.

There are just 30,000 Asian elephants left in the wild

New technologies can help us protect them. Lets make sure this most majestic animal never goes extinct. pic.twitter.com/fOmZqe6eM4 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) March 3, 2021

Today is world wildlife day and a reminder that all the breeding programs, hospitals and research in the world mean next to nothing if we don’t preserve the intact habitats and functioning ecosystems that wildlife rely on for their existence. #WorldWildlifeDay

— Kailas Wild (@kailaswild) March 2, 2021

Let us all pledge, this World Wildlife Day, we make sustainable development and forest protection our priority.