World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation!

The theme for this year's World Wildlife Day is "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet".

World Wildlife Day 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation!
Pic source: Pixabay

New Delhi: On December 20, 2013, at the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), March 3 was proclaimed as World Wildlife Day. 

The day is celebrated "as a way to highlight the central role of forests, forest species and ecosystems services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people globally, and particularly of Indigenous and local communities with historic ties to forested and forest-adjacent areas," according to the official website of the World Wildlife Day.

International Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art at the Puri beach in Odisha to raise awareness about the day. His art is in consonance with the theme of the year "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet".

Various other people also tweeted about World Wildlife Day.

Let us all pledge, this World Wildlife Day, we make sustainable development and forest protection our priority.

Tags:
World Wildlife DayMarch 3Sudarsan PattnaikForests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet
