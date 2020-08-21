Delhi weekly markets to open from August 24-30 on trial basis, hotels to reopen in non-containment zones only

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has lowed the weekly markets in the national capital to reopen from August 24-30 on a trial basis.

An order passed by the DDMA said that hotels in the national capital have been allowed to reopen in the non-containment zones while gyms will continue to remain closed amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the DDMA which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday.



In the meeting, it was also decided that the weekly markets will reopen on a trial basis.

As per Delhi government, hotels contribute to eight per cent of the city's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment while the weekly markets provide employment to five lakh poor families.

"After having successfully brought COVID situation under control, it is a challenge to bring the economy back on track. Opening up these two sectors will help in that direction," the Delhi Government said in a statement.

Following the decision, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the corona situation in Delhi has improved and that the economy of Delhi has to be brought on track now.



For this, the Delhi Chief Minister said "we had already proposed opening all the hotels in Delhi, which was rejected by the Central government"

In the last week of July, the Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels and gyms to reopen in the city, besides allowing weekly markets to open on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all other COVID-19 measures.

The Delhi government had decided to end night curfew and allow more economic activities, including normal functioning of hospitality services, in the national capital under 'Unlock-3' guidelines.

However, on July 31 the Delhi L-G rejected the Delhi government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, citing the situation as being fragile amid coronavirus pandemic.

On August 6, Kejriwal-led Delhi government sent a fresh proposal to the L-G seeking his permission to allow hotels, gymnasium, and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital.

The fresh proposal sent by Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot said that the condition of Delhi is improving, and the number of coronavirus cases are coming down.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in its proposal to the L-G said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock' guidelines, it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen.