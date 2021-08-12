6-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Trilokpuri, one held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl. A case has been registered under Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act.

"A case has been registered for rape and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act. One accused has been arrested. The victim has been referred to AIIMS. The investigation is underway and successive action will be taken," Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi told reporters.

The police received a call at 11 am on Wednesday and was informed that a minor girl had been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The victim was examined and her medical report confirmed that she has been assaulted.

According to Delhi Police, the victim`s condition is stable now. The accused lives in the victim`s neighbourhood.

