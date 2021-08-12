हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

6-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Trilokpuri, one held

Delhi Police arrested a person on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, a case has been registered under relevant sections.  

6-year-old girl raped in Delhi&#039;s Trilokpuri, one held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl. A case has been registered under Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act. 

"A case has been registered for rape and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act. One accused has been arrested. The victim has been referred to AIIMS. The investigation is underway and successive action will be taken," Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi told reporters.

The police received a call at 11 am on Wednesday and was informed that a minor girl had been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The victim was examined and her medical report confirmed that she has been assaulted. 

According to Delhi Police, the victim`s condition is stable now. The accused lives in the victim`s neighbourhood. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi NewsDelhi Police
Next
Story

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses political situation in state

Must Watch

PT3M29S

DNA: Pakistan PM Imran Khan is eagerly waiting for US President Joe Biden's call?