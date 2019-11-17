close

Air quality improving as stubble burning ending: Arvind Kejriwal

IANS photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday again said that the air pollution in the national capital is due to stubble burning and added as the farm fires are coming to an end, the air quality is improving.

Delhi government`s Dialogue and Development Commission Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah shared a tweet with pictures showing that the air quality in Delhi is improving as the stubble burning reduces.

"The AQI levels dip to below 200 (moderate level) in most parts of Delhi, exactly as farm fires reduce to a handful in Punjab, Haryana and UP. These pictures from 10 a.m. today say it all," Shah tweeted.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal said as soon as stubble burning began in the first week of October, the AQI started rising.

"A very strong correlation can be seen between stubble burning and the spike in air pollution in north India. As soon as stubble burning began in the first week of October, the AQI started rising. Now that burning is coming to an end, air quality is also improving..," Kejriwal tweeted.

