Anti-CAA protests: Delhi Police uses drones for surveillance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has deployed drones to monitor situation after violent protests erupted against the amended citizenship law in Seelampur and Zafarabad localities in northeast Delhi, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Delhi Police is using drones to monitor the situation and identify potential trouble zones.

It may be recalled that fresh protests had erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses, following which police fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitating mob.

CAA is the newly-enacted law which has been facing protests from various groups in India, allows for citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, sikhs and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The drones deployed by the Delhi Police have taken images of several areas of Seelampur where angry protesters demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act torched several motorcycles, pelted stones at security personnel and damaged buses and a police booth.

Images taken by the drones will play a vital role in police investigation, a Delhi Police official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday held a flag march in Mustafabad and Ghonda areas today. ''We want to give a message that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt law and order in the area. Section 144 has been imposed. Situation is completely under control and peaceful," Joint CP Alok Kumar said.

Delhi Police has also decided to take help from Twitter and Google to curb and ban fake social media accounts involved in spreading proactive messages regarding CAA and linked with violent protests in Jamia and Seelampur areas.

Last month, the Delhi Police had also used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the city in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.