Delhi Public School At Mathura Road Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail; Probe Underway

NEW DELHI: Delhi Public School located at Mathura Road - a top school in the national capital - claimed to have received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday. Local authorities immediately rushed to the school as soon as the threat mail was received and an investigation was initiated into the matter. Sharing more details, Delhi Fire Service confirmed that the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, has received a bomb threat via e-mail and the matter is being probed.

Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat via e-mail; investigation underway, says Delhi Fire Service. pic.twitter.com/MxbfoshrOs — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Delhi Police and Fire Service officials evacuated the school and conducted a massive search on the school premises. However, nothing suspicious was found so far. A bomb disposal squad was also rushed to the spot along with some ambulances to meet any emergency situation. DCP South East, Rajesh Deo said, "There is no threat as no suspicious object was found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and a SWAT team is sanitising the school buildings.''

Delhi | There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings: DCP South East, Rajesh Deo, at DPS, Mathura Road https://t.co/UZJxMSFJvA pic.twitter.com/CBzMtEyABY — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Earlier this month, another school located in Sadiq Nagar - The Indian School - received a threat via an email claiming that there are bombs on the premise. The school was evacuated by the bomb squad and other agencies, which inspected its premises for any explosive substance.

However, the authorities later said that the threat email was a hoax. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, "Bomb squads and the Special Cell officials were rushed to the spot. and the Special Branch. The SWAT team also conducted searches inside the premises. However, the e-mail threat appears to be a hoax.''