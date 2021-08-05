Delhi cuts rates of RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, check revised prices

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Wednesday slashed the rates of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Delhi govt drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man.”

According to the Delhi government, the RT-PCR test will now cost Rs 300 in the national capital, when samples are collected by government teams. RAT will also cost Rs 300.

Delhi govt drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man. pic.twitter.com/00BJxGddjW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

COVID-19 test in Delhi: Here's the revised rates

* RT PCR Test when samples are collected by Govt. teams and collected from the collection sites by Private sector Labs: Rs 300

* RT PCR Test when samples are collected by Private lab teams for Government and processed further at their lab: Rs 400

* RT PCR Test wherein individuals give their samples at the Labs/Private Hospitals/Collection facilities for paid testing at their own expense: Rs 500

* RT PCR Test when samples are collected through Home visits including all charges-visit, samples collection & testing cost): Rs 700

* Rapid Antigen detection Test (RAT): Rs 300

It is mandatory for private sector labs to collect samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by Govt. team (District CDMO Office or Hospital). The processing of samples, sharing the reports with the client (Govt. or individual) and updation of all reports on ICMR Portal should be ensured latest within 24 hours of sample collection.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours. While the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesdat, August 4.