Delhi: 11 trains delayed due to fog; air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi: As many as 11 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to fog and low visibility on Friday. The maximum temperature in the national capital stands at 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is at 10 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, overcast skies prevailed in Delhi, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, a Meteorological (MeT) department official had said.

In addition to the extreme weather conditions, air quality continued to remain very poor.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 351 till 8.00 am, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

According to the AQI data, major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 186 and PM 10 was at 298, in 'Poor' and 'Very Poor' category respectively.

