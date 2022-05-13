हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amanatullah Khan

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested for protest over demolition drive, gets bail

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday evening for protesting against MCD's ongoing demolition drive, was on Friday granted bail by the Saket court here.

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested for protest over demolition drive, gets bail

New Delhi: Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday evening for protesting against MCD's ongoing demolition drive, was on Friday granted bail by the Saket court here.

 

 

Khan was arrested by Delhi Police at Madanpur Khadar yesterday where SDMC was conducting an anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also declared the AAM MLA a "bad character" and a “history-sheeter.” The proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in the Southeast district and approved on March 30.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document stated. According to the police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempts to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character". Police keep an eye on such people.

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey had said on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty." 

 

