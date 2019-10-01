Delhi court extends DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15

Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Congress leader DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

During today's hearing, ED counsel moved an application seeking further interrogation of Shivakumar in judicial custody in Tihar. The court allowed the ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 in the jail.

The Karnataka Congress leader was arrested by the law enforcement agency late evening on September 3 after which he was sent to the ED custody for 10 days by a Delhi court.

A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores.

The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru.

They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash.