Delhi: Drunk driver runs SUV over people sleeping on footpath, kills 1, injures 3

At least one person was killed and three others seriously injured in the national capital when a car ran over four people sleeping on a footpath. The incident took place on Friday around 3.30 am on a divider on the Mathura Road near the Neela Gumbad at Hazrat Nizamuddin. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Abhishek Dutt, has been arrested and his SUV, a Honda WR-V car, seized. A case has been registered under sections 308/304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The tragic incident took place near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station and with the help of PCR and ambulance, all the four people were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared Arif (23) dead. The three other injured people--Sahib (23), Sheikh Saju (48) and Naushad (23)--are still hospitalised and are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Center.

DCP, Chinmaya Biswal of South-East Delhi told that the police had received the information late at night that the driver had run his car near the Neela Gumbad, adding that Abhishek was drunk. The people were sleeping on the divider because of the heat, he added. Police said that all these people used to work in the surrounding areas and slept on the divider. The DCP said that the accused was taken into custody on the spot when the incident was reported.

An MBA, the accused is working as a Country Manager (South Asia Zone) in a private educational institute of UK. He lives with his family at Pankha Road in Janakpuri and has an eight-year-old son.