COVID-19 positive patients to get oxygen at home, service begins in Noida

New Delhi: The Noida Authority on Wednesday (May 5) commenced the service of supplying oxygen to COVID-19 positive residents in home isolation.

As per a report by the Times of India, Noida Authority will furnish over 170 refilled oxygen cylinders to RWAs in the coming days. The service- Oxygen Refilling Bank- has been started by the Authority to aid COVID-19 patients isolated at home in procuring medical oxygen.

“To avoid overcrowding and rush, we will try to give specific time slots to the residents and ask them to maintain proper physical distance. While empty cylinders will be collected in the evening, during the morning hours, refilled cylinders will be provided to office-bearers of RWAs and AOAs,” Noida Authority chief CEO Ritu Maheshwari was quoted as saying by TOI.

The community centre in Sector 93B has been selected as the main collection and distribution centre for these cylinders. "The refilled cylinders will be given to the respective RWA or AOA between 8 am and 11 am while empty cylinders will have to be dropped at the Sector 93B community centre between in 3 pm and 6 pm", officials said.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority on Thursday (May 6) said it is setting up a makeshift hospital including 50 beds with oxygen support, which is likely to become operational by May 8.

"Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8," Noida Authority was quoted as saying by ANI.

The makeshift hospital will come up at the stadium in Sector 21 of the city, the Authority added.

(With ANI inputs)

