Delhi Police Busts Honey Trap Gang, Accused Used Women ‘Masseuses’ to Cheat Victims

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an extortion gang and arrested four members, including a woman who allegedly honey-trapped people by introducing herself as a masseuse. The accused have been identified as Sunny Suneja, Md. Shafiq, Deepak Budhiraja, and Hemlata. Two of the accused impersonated security officials to threaten and extort money from the victims. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Meena all the accused were booked under sections 389, 419, 170, 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint filed by Nand Kishor resident of Balbir Nagar Shahdara.

In his complaint, Nand Kishore said that he was surfing the internet wherein he came across one number on one website. The complainant then had a WhatsApp conversation with one lady who introduced herself as a massage provider and they became WhatsApp friends. On the very next day, the complainant and that lady met at the signature bridge. The lady kept engaging him in talks and chats on WhatsApp.

On January 29, the lady asked the complainant to meet him at DTC Depot Seemapuri. When the complainant reached there after around 30 minutes later the above lady came with another lady and introduced her as her friend.

“After that lady asked the complainant to go to her friend`s house and thereafter they went to a room. After some time suddenly someone knocked at the door and suddenly 4-5 people appeared in front of the door, they introduced themselves as an officer from the Crime Branch, a landlord, and a woman who introduced herself as a member of an NGO and a person with the Uniform posing himself as Sub Inspector from Delhi Police," the police said in a statement.

The person who introduced himself as a policeman threatened that they would involve him in the POCSO Case as he was trying to involve in a relationship with the minor girl. They also took the complainant`s phone and deleted data from his phone. They also beat him up and told him to either give Rs 10 lakhs or they would implicate him in a false case.

When the complainant refused to give the money, the men in uniform threatened to take him to Police Headquarters and then told him to sit in the car outside. The man in uniform and the other posing himself as a Crime branch officer took the complainant in the car. And as they reached opposite the CNG Pump Delhi Road the complainant said that he would arrange for the money, the men posing as police personnel stopped the car.

Meanwhile, the complainant somehow pushed himself outside the car, and on hearing his shouts, the crowd gathered and caught the man posing himself as police personnel.

“A PCR call was made, and the accused later identified as Sunny Suneja was handed over to police," the police further said. The accused Sunny Suneja was interrogated and arrested in the case.

He disclosed that the person who posed himself as Crime Branch Officer was Honey Saxena. "He stated that Honey Saxena introduced himself as a coordinator who provided work to the actors. Honey Saxena asked Sunny to act as a police officer and on his behest, he pretended as SI during the whole fake raid," the police added.

Police uniform worn by Sunny Suneja, a Car used in the incident, four mobile phones used by accused persons, sweater of accused Deepak recovered.