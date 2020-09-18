Delhi Police constable hangs himself to death in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, no suicide note found

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

New Delhi: A police constable allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Delhi`s Malviya Nagar colony on Thursday night, the police said. 

A PCR call was received at PS Malviya Nagar at 11.26 pm regarding suicide.

Thereafter, he was rushed to Max hospital where Constable Satender was declared brought dead.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that he was posted in Central District, the police said.

It added that Constable had reached home around 10 pm and after some time he was found hanging at his residence on Thursday.

Live TV

The reason for the suicide is being ascertained and inquest proceedings have been initiated. 

No suicide note has been found. More details are awaited. 

