Delhi Police nabs fraudster for cheating LIC policyholders

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday nabbed a fraudster who ran a call centre and cheated LIC policyholders. The accused, identified as Sumit, hails from New Police Line of Haryana's Bhiwani and had studied hotel management from Delhi.

A court had declared him fugitive and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. The Mumbai police had also arrested the accused once for cheating the LIC policyholders. The accused had also targeted the people of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to the police, in 2015 the Executive Director of LIC Delhi had lodged a complaint that some people, claiming themselves to be LIC employees, duped people by luring them of attractive benefits. The official had claimed that these people took information from the people about their policy, PAN number, date of birth etc. They had also accepted cheques in the name of Beyond Travel Dream Pvt. Ltd. and Light India Club Pvt. Ltd.

After cheating, the crooks would stop contacting the policyholders. In the investigation of the police, it was found out that the fraud was done with the people of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A fake ID and sim were used for this. During the investigation, Sumit, Avinash and several accused were identified by the police. Despite its efforts, the police couldn't nab Sumit.

During interrogation, Sumit said that after taking a course in hotel management, he opened a call centre in Noida to cheat people. He made contact with other call centres and data vendors used to visit him. They used to provide the names, addresses, mobile numbers, account details, insurance policy details etc. of the policyholders.

The data was checked by Sumit as the Director of the call centre and selected the name from the address and gave it to the tele caller. From there, the phone would go to the policyholders and he would prepare to transfer money or cheques to bank accounts opened with fake names and other excuses.