Delhi Police PCR van turns ambulance to help woman deliver baby during coronavirus lockdown

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, which is doing everything in its capacity to help those who need help in the difficult times of lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, recently came to the rescue of a woman in severe labour pain and helped her deliver a baby.

DCP Sharat Sinha told Zee News that a call was received from the Maidan Garhi locality where a woman was in sever labour pain. The woman and her family tried to call the ambulance several times, but no help came.

After waiting for some time, the woman who has been identified as 'Anjani' then called the Delhi Police PCR and sought help.

Within minutes, a Delhi Police PCR Van came to the woman’s residence and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where she delivered a healthy baby with the help of doctors there.

Both the mother and the new-born baby are said to be healthy and safe.

Later, Inspector Poonam Parik, the PCR in-charge, wen to the woman’s home and informed the family that the mother and the newborn child are safe.

Woman’s husband ‘Sangeet’ thanked the entire Delhi Police team for coming to their help and saving the lives of his wife and the new-born child.

He said that his family was under a lot of stress regarding safety of his wife and delivery of the child due to restrictions imposed by the authorities after PM Modi’s announcement of 21-day lockdown in the country to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.