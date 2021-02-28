Delhi records second highest mean max temperature for February in last 120 years

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius in the month of February, the second highest recorded for the month in the last 120 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

While the highest mean maximum temperature for February in Delhi was in 2006 recorded with 29.7 degrees Celsius, the weather agency officials said.

On Sunday, a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, was recorded, while the maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The weather department has predicted clear sky for Monday with mist in the morning, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was in the "poor" category with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 211. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), high-surface wind speed, higher temperature and higher boundary layer heights were influencing AQI positively.