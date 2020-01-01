Delhi records 'very poor' air quality, 29 trains running late due to low visibility

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved significantly from 'severe' to 'very poor' on Wednesday, the very first day of New Year 2020. According to the data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Air Quality Index recorded in Anand Vihar was at 412 ('severe' category), RK Puram 391 ('very poor' category) and at Rohini at 439 (severe category) at 5 am in the morning.

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 412 in 'severe' category in Anand Vihar, at 391 in 'very poor' category in RK Puram, and at 439 in 'severe' category in Rohini according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/WEj4Uwac32 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Due to low visibility caused by the foggy weather conditions, at least 29 trains were reported to be running late in the Northern Railway region. However, flight operations were normal at the Delhi Airport despite moderate fog outside.

The India Meteorological Department said that temperatures have increased by 3°C- 4°C over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan at 5:30 hrs IST of Wednesday during the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday also the pollution level of the national capital remained in the 'severe' category with AQI crossing 430 prompting System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) to advise people to avoid outdoor activities.

Live TV

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

As cold wave intensified, the national capital on Tuesday recorded the second-coldest December since 1901. Delhi's mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December stood at 18.76 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest after 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in December 1997.

On Monday, dense fog enveloped Delhi, delaying hundreds of flights and leading to several diversions and cancellations. The India Meteorological Department predicted that the cold wave will subside till January 4 as the temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

With this, December recorded 18 consecutive "cold days" or an 18-day "cold spell", the maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997. After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years - 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

The prolonged cold wave and absence of adequate sunshine due to a very dense fog caused the mercury to plummet drastically, making Monday the coldest day (with a maximum of 9.4 degrees Celsius) since 1901.