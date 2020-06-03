Delhi riots: Chargsheet filed against suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, 9 others

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday filed two chargesheets in connection with communal riots in northeast Delhi. The chargesheet was filed in the Karkardooma court. The first chargesheet was filed in connection with the IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case which will be taken up by the court on June 16. While the second chargesheet was filed in connection with the violence at the Rajdhani Public School owned Faisal Farooqui case.

In the Ankit Sharma murder case, 10 people have been accused by the Crime Branch, including suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has stated that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain "led the mob from his house and also from the Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia on 24th & 25th February 2020 and gave it a communal colour".

On 25 February, an FIR was registered in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma. According to the chargesheet, the dead body of deceased IB officer Ankit Sharma was recovered from the drain, close to the house of accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain. According to the chargesheet, the video of Ankit Sharma's body being dumped in the drain was made by a person from the roof of a nearby house after the crime.

In the chargesheet, which states that Tahir Hussain was leading the violent mob that killed Ankit Sharma, the accused had been charged under various other sections, including IPC Section 302 (murder), 120B ( conspiracy), 201 (destroying evidence) and 365 (kidnapping).

The Crime Branch has named 10 people, including Tahir Hussain, Halil Salman and Sameer, two prominent miscreants from Dayalpur area - Nazim and Qasim in the chargesheet. Salman has been described as the main accused in the Ankit Sharma murder case.

In its chargesheet, the Crime Branch also mentioned the voice call of the accused Salman's mobile as evidence. The chargesheet also mentioned 96 witnesses in this case. Delhi Police chargesheet also stated that 51 injury marks were found on Ankit Sharma’s body. The post-mortem report of the deceased Ankit is mentioned as evidence in this case.

Two knives, which were used in the murder of the deceased Ankit Sharma, were recovered by the Crime Branch. Also, the Crime Branch also recovered the clothes of the accused in the murder. The Crime Branch has filed its second chargesheet in the Capital School Faisal Farooqui case.

An FIR was registered in Dayalpur Police Station on 5 March 2020 in connection with the violence surrounding the Rajdhani Public School. In this case, 18 people were arrested by the Delhi Police. Faisal Farooqui has been mentioned as the main accused in the chargesheet who owns the Rajdhani Public School.

Delhi Police also mentioned the security guards of nearby DRP school, Rajdhani School, and several others as witnesses in the case. The chargesheet states that information obtained from Faisal Farooqui's call details revealed that the accused was in constant contact with the Popular Front of India, Pinjra Tod Group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizmuddin Markaz and Deoband. Even the accused went to Deoband a day before the violence, the chargesheet said.

6 empty cartridges, broken glasses, a rope and several other items were recovered from the roof of the Rajdhani Public School. On 24 February 2020, many Muslim children along with their parents were sent home long before the violence erupted at the school, which points to the fact that the violence was a “well thought out conspiracy”, the chargesheet stated.

Meanwhile, the court will take cognizance in Rajdhani Public School violence case on June 17. Delhi Police will also file another chargesheet in the Dilbar Negi case on Thursday.