close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Delhi weather: Heavy rains likely over next two days

Delhi and NCR will witness a heavy spell of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Delhi weather: Heavy rains likely over next two days

New Delhi: The national capital and its neigbourhood regions will witness a heavy spell of rain on Thursday and Friday (July 25 and 26), said the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

Live TV

Delhi will witness cloudly skies with sultry weather on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees and 37 degrees respectively.

The city will experience “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” on Thursday with strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, said the weather department.

The national capital has been witnessing intermittent spells of rain since last week. On July 22, life came to a standstill across the city with severe waterlogging after incessant rains flooded roads. Traffic snarls were reported from several parts with commuters stuck for hours in a traffic jam due to deluged roads and underpasses.

The isolated spells of rain have also led to an increase in the presence of high humidity in the atmosphere.

Rest of the country has already been witnessing a heavy spell of rains. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in several states on Wednesday even as worst floods claimed over 170 lives in Bihar and Assam so far. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next couple of days.

Tags:
Delhi rainsDelhi Weather
Next
Story

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, NCR; causes water-logging and traffic snarls

Must Watch

PT11M14S

Top 5 Agenda: Big news to be the whole day's agenda today