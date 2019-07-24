Delhi weather: Heavy rains likely over next two days

New Delhi: The national capital and its neigbourhood regions will witness a heavy spell of rain on Thursday and Friday (July 25 and 26), said the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

Delhi will witness cloudly skies with sultry weather on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees and 37 degrees respectively.

The city will experience “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” on Thursday with strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, said the weather department.

The national capital has been witnessing intermittent spells of rain since last week. On July 22, life came to a standstill across the city with severe waterlogging after incessant rains flooded roads. Traffic snarls were reported from several parts with commuters stuck for hours in a traffic jam due to deluged roads and underpasses.

The isolated spells of rain have also led to an increase in the presence of high humidity in the atmosphere.

Rest of the country has already been witnessing a heavy spell of rains. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in several states on Wednesday even as worst floods claimed over 170 lives in Bihar and Assam so far. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next couple of days.