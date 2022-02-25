Delhi withdraws all Covid-19 curbs as situation improves, schools to function fully offline from April 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday lifted all restrictions as the Covid-19 situation has improved in the national capital. The DDMA said that the step has been taken to help people facing hardships due to loss of jobs.

"All Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, to be removed from Monday if positivity rate below 1 per cent,'' the DDMA order said.

"Schools will function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks has been reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said after the DDMA meeting.

The DDMA meeting was held to discuss the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew, half seating capacity in bars and restaurants, and closure of non-essential shops by 8 pm.

Several curbs like weekend curfew, half seating capacity in metro trains and buses, closure of multiplexes and cinemas, among others, were already lifted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the recent past.

However, restrictions like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers in buses and Delhi Metro trains, a 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas, and no activity except weddings in banquet halls, were yet to be relaxed.

It is noteworthy that the DDMA in its meeting on February 4 had extended the imposition of night curfew from 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

