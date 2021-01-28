Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts cold wave conditions till January 31

New Delhi: A dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Thursday (January 28, 2021), the fog is expected to be 'shallow to moderate' in Delhi, but according to the Meteorological Department it may increase, presently the visibility in Delhi is 500 m.

The temperature of 5.4 ° C was recorded at 5.30 am today. The maximum temperature in Delhi was 21.5 ° C yesterday and the minimum temperature was 5.4 ° C.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 1 ° C below normal and minimum temperature was 3 ° C below normal.

The dense fog in Delhi-NCR has led to at least 17 trains running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways told press.

An India Meteorological Department official said a cold wave is likely to hit Delhi and the minimum temperature is predicted to dip by four degrees over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the pollution level remains in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi with AQI PM 2.5 level at 321, while in Noida with 340 the AQI is under 'Very Poor' category and in Gurugram it was recorded at 327 under 'Very Poor'.

