Delhi AIIMS fire

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; six fire tenders rushed

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; six fire tenders rushed
File photo

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Sunday inside an operation theatre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center in New Delhi. At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The rescue work has begun and patients and visitors are being evacuated at the moment. 

According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out at the ground floor of the hospital and that no one was stranded.

This is the third incident of fire at the hospital. In August 2018, a minor fire had broken out at AIIMS. However, the situation was brought under control soon and no injuries were reported. In another incident in December 2016, a fire in the pathology lab of the hospital was reported. At least fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flame was doused within an hour. No casualties were reported then as well. 

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Tags:
Delhi AIIMS firefire AIIMSAIIMS operation theatreAIIMS Trauma CenterSafdarjung
