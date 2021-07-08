हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hand grenade

Grenade found in gutter at Delhi's Sagarpur, area cordoned off

A hand grenade was detected by a cleaner while cleaning a gutter under the walkway in Delhi. 

Grenade found in gutter at Delhi&#039;s Sagarpur, area cordoned off

New Delhi: The discovery of a hand grenade inside a gutter in the national capital sent the cops in a tizzy, later the police on site found a corroded grenade with safety on. The discovery was made on Thursday morning and a PCR call was made at 11.55 am from near Sagarpur when a cleaner discovered a grenade while cleaning a gutter under the walkway. 

The district ballistic team has placed it safely away from crowded area in an open space. The police has cordoned off the area using makeshift sandbags, while local police guards have been deployed. 

A demand for the NSG has been made to ascertain the make and model of the grenade, presently the ballistic expert of district identified it as "HE 36" but other details are not visible. The NSG detachment will be able to ascertain more details.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hand grenadeDelhi NewsDelhi Police
Next
Story

Manali to punish maskless tourists, Rs 5000 fine or 8 days in jail for flouting COVID norms

Must Watch

PT22M58S

Cabinet Reshuffle: First briefing of the new cabinet