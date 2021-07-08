Grenade found in gutter at Delhi's Sagarpur, area cordoned off

New Delhi: The discovery of a hand grenade inside a gutter in the national capital sent the cops in a tizzy, later the police on site found a corroded grenade with safety on. The discovery was made on Thursday morning and a PCR call was made at 11.55 am from near Sagarpur when a cleaner discovered a grenade while cleaning a gutter under the walkway.

The district ballistic team has placed it safely away from crowded area in an open space. The police has cordoned off the area using makeshift sandbags, while local police guards have been deployed.

A demand for the NSG has been made to ascertain the make and model of the grenade, presently the ballistic expert of district identified it as "HE 36" but other details are not visible. The NSG detachment will be able to ascertain more details.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

