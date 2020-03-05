IMD predicts fresh spell of rain for Delhi-NCR in next 24 hours

New Delhi: With an extended spell of rain over Delhi and the neighbouring region, the national capital is likely to receive light rains on Thursday (March 5, 2020) accompanied by thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places.

The weather department predicts it to be generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds reaching up to 20-30 kmph.

Delhi has received 4.2 mm of rain in the past 24-hours.

The temperature at 6.30 am today was 14.4 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature is expected to be at 26 degrees.

While heavy rain and snow is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains predicted for Punjab and Haryana.