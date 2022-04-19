New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence. The order from the Union Home Ministry came days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured.

The Home Minister has directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said late on Monday.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession that triggered communal riots in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, while drones kept a hawk-eye and police patrolled the streets in the troubled northwest locality of the national capital.

Under fire from political parties over the communal conflagration, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana addressed a press conference where he reassured people that nobody involved in the riots, irrespective of "caste, creed and religion", will go scot-free.

Two days after the clashes, the Delhi Police admitted the third Hanuman Jayanti procession, organised by Hindu fringe outfits, had not been accorded administrative permission. It also arrested a Muslim man named Sonu Chikna who had allegedly fired at police during the mayhem that left nine people, including eight policemen and a civilian, injured.

Altogether 25 people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended so far in connection with the clashes. A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prem Sharma, an accused in the case, was questioned by police but let off.

According to police, they are scanning more than 200 videos to identify those behind the violence that pushed the national capital on edge.

Asthana said 14 teams have been formed to investigate the April 16 clashes.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly, legal action will be taken against them, Asthana said.

Live TV