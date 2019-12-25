Jamia University submits fresh report to MHRD, demands judicial probe into police action

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia University administration has submitted a fresh report to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) in which it has called for a judicial inquiry into the entry of police inside its premises on December 15-16. It may be recalled that the varsity had earlier submitted a report into the matter to the MHRD.

In its latest report, which was submitted on December 20, the varsity had reiterated its request for initiation of an inquiry committee or a judicial inquiry into the incident. The varsity alleged in its report that the police used teargas and lathicharge to disperse protesters gathered on the Mathura Road and Julena Road on December 15-16.

The protesters, while retreating took Maulana Mohd Ali Jauhar Marg, which passes through the university campus, the varsity had mentioned in its report submitted by its registrar to the ministry.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police had on December 15 purportedly stormed the library while looking for 'outsiders' who were involved in the arson and violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 protest outside the campus.

''While pushing the crowd on this road, the Delhi Police entered inside the campus through Gate Numbers 4 and 7 by breaking the lock, beating the guards on duty and window and doors of the library, lobbed the teargas shell inside the reading room then forcefully entered inside and beat all the students studying inside the library brutally", the varsity alleged in the report.

It is submitted that no permission to the police to enter inside the campus or library was given by university authorities, the report said.

The varsity, while citing that the injured students were detained in New Friends Colony and Kalkaji Police stations, urged the MHRD Ministry to constitute a committee to probe the unauthorised entry of police inside the campus.

It also requested a probe into the alleged use of "force and infliction of brutal and grievous physical injuries on the students" who were studying inside the reading rooms of the library.

Last week, officials from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had visited the varsity campus to probe the incident. The varsity had written a letter to the commission to investigate the matter after the visit.

