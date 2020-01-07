JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others named in FIR for attacking university guards, vandalising server room

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others have been named in an FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with attacking university guards and vandalising the server room on January 4, 2020. The FIR was filed on January 5 (Sunday) under Sections 323, 341, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident in which Aishe Ghosh and others have been named took place a day before several masked people barged into JNU and attacked students as well as faculty members.

Several students were injured in the attack by the masked mob who also damaged university property on Sunday (January 5, 2020). The two main student groups of JNU - Left-controlled JNUSU and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - accused each other of the violence and vandalism inside the university campus.

The Chief Security Officer of the JNU registered a complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station (North) in the national capital. The complaint read that the Communication and Information Service (CIS) office was closed down during the entire night of January 3-4. Since the entire registration process was halted due to the lockdown of the CIS office, an effort was made by the CIS Staff with the help of JNU security guards to open the office at 6 am in the morning of January 4.

At this time, the following indulged in physical violence, pushed the lady guards, verbally abused and threatened them with dire consequences if they opened the lock of the CIS office. Aishe Ghosh, Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, Sarika Chaudhary, G Suresh, Krish Jaiswal, Vivek Kumar, Gautam Sharma, Vaskar V Mech, Apekha Priyadarshi, Shreya Ghosh, Sweta Kashyap, Sambhavit Siddhi, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Raju Kumar, Manas Kumar, Chunchun Yadav, Kamaran, Dolan, and Geeta Kumari. A few of the security guards were beaten up by the agitating students and they were injured.

After some time a few CIS staff managed to enter the office and restored the information system which had been shut down by agitating students the previous day. Soon, a large number of student agitators entered the office abused the staff and forced them out of the office preventing the public servants from performing their official duties. The University administration immediately informed the police about the incident. A police team led by the SHO Vasant Kunj North police station visited the site and took stock of the situation and left after some time.

At around 1 pm, as per the security report, a group of student agitators again entered the CIS office from the back door by breaking open the glass door. They illegally trespassed the University property with the criminal intent to damage to the public property once inside they damaged the servers and made it dysfunctional and severely damaged the fibre optic cables power supplies and broke the biometric systems inside the room.